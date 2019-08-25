Nets, Caris LeVert Agree To Three-Year Extension

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a three-year contract extension with guard Caris LeVert, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 25-year-old’s new deal will be worth $52.5 million and run through 2022-23.

LeVert averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 2018-19 and flourished when given an even larger role. In games in which he played at least 30 minutes, the Michigan product averaged 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

The 20th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft will earn $2.6 million in 2019-20, the last year of his rookie contract. The extension, worth $17.5 million annually, will be the second most lucrative rookie scale contract extension for a player drafted in the 20s, ESPN’s Bobby Marks adds.

The addition of LeVert’s $16.2 million 2020-21 cap hit will give the Nets over $110 million in guaranteed money that season across just five players.