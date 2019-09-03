Nets’ Rodions Kurucs Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. The incident, a New York Daily News report states, took place this past June.

The domestic incident occurred at Kurucs’ Brooklyn apartment. The 6’9″ Latvian allegedly pushed his girlfriend on a bed, causing a rib injury, slapped her face twice and bit her lip.

Kurucs was charged with obstructing the woman’s breathing, according to the report. The woman and Kurucs reportedly dated for nine months but are no longer together.

Kurucs was released without bail and is due back in court on Oct. 21, two days before Brooklyn kicks off the regular season.

The Latvia native is preparing for his second NBA season after emerging as a strong reserve for the Nets last season. The 2018 second-round pick (40th overall), averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds for Brooklyn last season.

  
