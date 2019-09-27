Nets Sign Lance Thomas

The Nets have agreed to a deal with Lance Thomas, the team announces. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed but it would be surprising if the pact is guaranteed.

Brooklyn has 15 players with guaranteed deals, so the path for Thomas to make the roster isn’t clear. The team has 20 players under contract, which is the maximum allowed for training camp.

Thomas has spent the past four-plus years with the Knicks, appearing in 264 games for New York. He began his career with New Orleans and has a stop in Oklahoma City.