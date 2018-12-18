Nick Nurse Fined $15K For Criticizing Referees

by December 18, 2018
29

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was fined $15,000 earlier today for his criticism of how referees officiated Kawhi Leonard.

After the Raptors beat the Nuggets on the road Sunday, Nurse expressed his frustration with the officials and the lack of whistles Leonard was receiving during games.

Do you agree with Nurse’s statements?

