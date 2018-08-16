Nick Young: ‘I Just Needed to Win’

Nick Young says he joined the Golden State Warriors last season because he “needed to win.”

Having won his first NBA title, Swaggy P now couldn’t care less what any critic has to say.

🏆 @NickSwagyPYoung on haters thinking he’s lazy, or that he didn’t earn his ring with the Warriors: https://t.co/ePx179KC9H pic.twitter.com/Y5SU9RNENu — Complex (@Complex) August 14, 2018

Young, 33, has yet find a new home as a free agent this summer.

