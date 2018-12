The Denver Nuggets have signed free-agent guard Nick Young, the team announced on Monday.

Riddled with injuries to several key players, Denver was able to sign Young using the Injury Hardship Relief Exception.

Young, 33, averaged 7.3 points on 41.2 percent shooting last season with the Warriors.

