Nike Releases ‘City Edition’ Videos Teasing New Nets, Wolves Jerseys

With the Nike x NBA partnership in Year 2, teams across the Association will unveil their “City Edition” jerseys this week.

The concept, which is an alternate jersey that’s unique to the team’s city, honors both fans and the communities.

Nike has unveiled two video teasers for the Brooklyn Nets’ uniform, which honors Notorious B.I.G., and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ uniform, which honors Prince. Peep them below:

Brooklyn Nets

Minnesota Timberwolves

The other 28 teams will unveil their “City Edition” uniforms this week.

RELATED

Nike Announces 8-Year Partnership as Official Uniform Provider of the NBA