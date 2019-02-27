Post Up: Nikola Jokic Leads Nuggets To Win Against OKC

Magic 103 (28-34), Knicks 108 (13-48)
The Knicks have a winning streak.
New York erased a 14-point third quarter deficit to win consecutive games for the first time since November.
Henry Ellenson (13 points, 9 boards, 5 assists, +18) and Alonzo Trier (18 points, +21) were huge off the bench and in the clutch. Mitchell Robinson (17, 14, 6 blocks) was swatting every shot in sight.
Celtics 95 (37-24), Raptors 118 (45-17)
Statement. Made.
Toronto outscored the Celtics by 23 points in the second quarter, and their lead would only balloon to 31 points by the third quarter.
Pascal Siakam dropped a game-high 25 points with 8 boards and a +22 plus/minus.
Thunder 112 (38-22), Nuggets 121 (42-18)
Despite blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead, the Nuggets were able to hold on and defeat OKC for the third straight time this season.
Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 36 points with 10 assists, 9 boards and a whopping +22 plus/minus.
Denver has now won five straight.
