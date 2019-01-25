Nikola Jokic Suspended 1 Game for Leaving Bench During Fight

The NBA announced that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game for leaving the bench during an on-court altercation on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

The 23-year-old big man will sit out without pay in Denver’s game against the Suns on Friday.

The NBA has suspended Nikola Jokic one game for leaving the bench during an altercation against the Jazz. (Via @espn) pic.twitter.com/YQ7iqCi8V5 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 25, 2019

Jokic is in the process of a career year, averaging 19.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for a Nuggets team currently No. 2 in the Western Conference.

Denver’s backup center Mason Plumlee was fined $25,000 while Jazz big man Derrick Favors was hit with a $15,000 fine.

RELATED:

Post Up: Nikola Jokic Hits Game Winner After Triple-Double