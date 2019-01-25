Nikola Jokic Suspended 1 Game for Leaving Bench During Fight

January 25, 2019
264

The NBA announced that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game for leaving the bench during an on-court altercation on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

The 23-year-old big man will sit out without pay in Denver’s game against the Suns on Friday.

Jokic is in the process of a career year, averaging 19.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for a Nuggets team currently No. 2 in the Western Conference.

Denver’s backup center Mason Plumlee was fined $25,000 while Jazz big man Derrick Favors was hit with a $15,000 fine.

