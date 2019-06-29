Nikola Mirotic To Leave NBA For EuroLeague Team In Barcelona

by June 29, 2019
2,086
Nikola Mirotic of the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic has decided to sign a contract with EuroLeague club Barcelona, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The unrestricted free agent is fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals run with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mirotic, 28, played in the Liga ACB Spanish league prior to arriving in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and will now make his return, albeit for a different squad. From 2008 to 2014 Mirotic played for Real Madrid, now he’ll play for Barcelona.

Mirotic averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his half-season with Milwaukee and earned $12.5 million over the course of the 2018-19 campaign. He could have earned another hefty pay day in the NBA and, as Marc Stein of the New York Times reports, had suitors in Utah and Dallas.

Terms of Mirotic’s deal with Barcelona are not yet known.

    
