‘No Room for Mistakes’: Channing Frye on Playing With LeBron James

Channing Frye has a warning for LeBron James’ new teammates in Los Angeles: they’re not prepared for the harsh glare that comes with hooping alongside the universe’s greatest player.

Frye says being on the same team with LeBron James can be an overwhelming experience.

"There’s who you expect to be and then who you are when you play with LeBron. It’s two different things." That from @Channing_Frye and more in my interview with him https://t.co/ZhDytymSsO

Frye adds that the Lakers are “arguably the most talented group in the NBA.”

Per USA Today:

CF: “I’ll tell you this: they’re arguably the most talented group in the NBA. And I mean talented in terms of experience, years playing in the Western Conference and they’re overall position.

“I think the thing they’re going to come to and I think a lot of guys are going to have to deal with this. There’s who you expect to be and then who you are when you play with LeBron. It’s two different things. I don’t know if they truly understand what it’s like to play with him because there is no room for mistakes. Because in all actuality, he could do it himself. He could lead a team to 40 wins by himself. I think for all of them they’re going to have to have a reality check, not only them but the people around them. There’s going to say, not a growing period, but a humility.

“The Lakers last year they really established how they were going to play. We’re going to play fast, we’re going to play together, we’re going to play defense. But now you’ve got LeBron, you’ve got [Rajon] Rondo, you’ve got all these guys. People are like yo, we’re trying to beat the shit out of you guys now. Everybody. It’s not like let’s go party in LA now. It’s lets stay in and get some sleep. Because think about it, every team that beats the Lakers now is going to be on ESPN regardless of how good they are. If you have a good game against the Lakers you’re going to be on ESPN for the next two days, the hottest news, every game.

“So get ready for that. Get ready for all that attention that comes with LeBron and all the responsibility. Get ready to try and deal with getting popular, getting invited to everything. If you have 1 million followers get ready to have 2. If you have 2 get ready to have 4. Get ready to get invited to literally everything in LA because you’re now the hottest ticket in LA. Find that medium.”