‘No Suspension’: Marcus Smart Fined $35K for Going After DeAndre Bembry

The NBA fined Marcus Smart $35,000 for “aggressively pursuing an opponent,” this after he we was held back from going after DeAndre Bembry on Saturday.
Smart says he’s just glad he wasn’t suspended.
The fiery guard was ejected from the Boston Celtics’ 113-105 road win against the Atlanta Hawks.
Per NBC Sports Boston:
“It’s a fine. Take it, can’t get it back; gotta go with it,” Smart told NBC Sports Boston. “No games missed, no suspension, so that’s always a good thing.”
Smart said he wasn’t overly concerned about the league suspending him for [Monday night’s] game against Miami.
“It was out of my hands, out of my control at that moment,” Smart said. “It’s done with, over with. We have Miami in here, and I got a good task ahead of me today; just move on.”