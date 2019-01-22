‘No Suspension’: Marcus Smart Fined $35K for Going After DeAndre Bembry

by January 22, 2019
21

The NBA fined Marcus Smart $35,000 for “aggressively pursuing an opponent,” this after he we was held back from going after DeAndre Bembry on Saturday.

Smart says he’s just glad he wasn’t suspended.

The fiery guard was ejected from the Boston Celtics’ 113-105 road win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Per NBC Sports Boston:

“It’s a fine. Take it, can’t get it back; gotta go with it,” Smart told NBC Sports Boston. “No games missed, no suspension, so that’s always a good thing.”

Smart said he wasn’t overly concerned about the league suspending him for [Monday night’s] game against Miami.

“It was out of my hands, out of my control at that moment,” Smart said. “It’s done with, over with. We have Miami in here, and I got a good task ahead of me today; just move on.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving Apologized to LeBron James for His Attitude in Cleveland

5 days ago
12,154
The Post Up

Post Up: Clutch Kyrie Lifts Celtics Over Raptors in Closing Moments

5 days ago
3,113
NBA

Terry Rozier: Boston Celtics ‘Too Talented’

6 days ago
7,170
NBA

Kyrie Irving Vows ‘Never to Question’ Celtics Teammates Publicly Again

6 days ago
5,400
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘The Young Guys Don’t Know What it Takes to Be a Championship Level Team’

1 week ago
5,754
SLAMTV

Boston Celtics GM Watches Jalen Lecque & The Brewster Boys! 😈

1 week ago
651

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘No Suspension’: Marcus Smart Fined $35K for Going After DeAndre Bembry

46 mins ago
21

Steve Kerr: Heated Argument With Jordan Bell a ‘Total Misinterpretation’

57 mins ago
364

‘He Just Got Red Hot, White Hot’: Klay Thompson Torches Lakers for 44 Points

1 hour ago
260

Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits First 10 3’s, Finishes with 44 in Los Angeles 🔥

6 hours ago
499

Report: Carmelo Traded to Bulls, Will Be Released and Become Free Agent

14 hours ago
4,301