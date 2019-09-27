No Timetable For Victor Oladipo’s Return From Quad Injury

The Indiana Pacers have been without star guard Victor Oladipo since January. That’s not about to change any time soon. Head coach Nate McMillan told the media, including Mike Wells of ESPN, that there’s no set timetable for the 27-year-old.

“I don’t anticipate Victor being available for a while, and I don’t know what a while is,” McMillan said.

Oladipo ruptured a tendon in his right quad after a solid start to the 2018-19 campaign. While the Pacers held on to score a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, his presence as a threat from the perimeter was missed.

Oladipo averaged 18.8 points per game in his injury shortened campaign and averaged 23.1 points per game the year prior.

The Pacers won’t expect Oladipo to be a full participant when they begin practicing during training camp this week but are optimistic that the guard will be able to shoot with the team.