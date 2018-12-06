‘It’s Not a Rivalry’: Stephen Curry Drops 42 Points on Cleveland

by December 06, 2018
1,503

Stephen Curry and the Warriors left Cleveland with a 129-105 win Wednesday night, acknowledging that they no longer have a rivalry with the rebuilding Cavs.

Curry poured in a game-high 42 points, making nine 3-pointers along the way.

Steph is now fully healed after sitting out 11 games due to a strained groin.

Per the AP:

“It was historical,” Curry said. “I’ll definitely sit back on the couch in 10 or 12 years when it’s all over and think about what it was like to play here, and how high the stakes were every time we came into this building.”

For Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the Golden State-Cleveland Finals, a four-act play loaded with drama and intensity, had it all.

“Some of the best basketball I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kerr said before the game. “Obviously, they have a new team and so you move on. Part of me is a little nostalgic for that.”

But those days are gone.

“It’s not a rivalry, it’s another game,” Kerr added. “They’re trying to build something and we’re trying to continue our run for as long as we can.”

Related
Stephen Curry: Trae Young Comparisons ‘Getting Old, to Be Honest’

      
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: Paul George Drops 47 Points and Hits the GAME-WINNER 🎯

9 hours ago
863
NBA

Kevin Durant: Media Creates ‘Toxic’ Atmosphere Around LeBron James

16 hours ago
2,753
kawhi lebron durant
NBA

KD: Kawhi Joining LeBron ‘Doesn’t Really Make Sense’

22 hours ago
4,970
NBA

Stephen Curry: Trae Young Comparisons ‘Getting Old, to Be Honest’

1 day ago
5,230
NBA

Tristan Thompson Flips off Heckling Nets Fans

1 day ago
1,519
NBA

‘Bums’: Klay Thompson Calls Out the Cavs for 3-1 Pettiness

2 days ago
21,796
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Knew I Had the Hot Hand’: Paul George Burns the Nets for 47 Points

3 hours ago
232

‘It’s Not a Rivalry’: Stephen Curry Drops 42 Points on Cleveland

3 hours ago
1,503

Post Up: Paul George Drops 47 Points and Hits the GAME-WINNER 🎯

9 hours ago
863
LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball Throws It DOWN to End Spire Win 🔥

11 hours ago
313

Kevin Durant: Media Creates ‘Toxic’ Atmosphere Around LeBron James

16 hours ago
2,753