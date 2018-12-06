‘It’s Not a Rivalry’: Stephen Curry Drops 42 Points on Cleveland

Stephen Curry and the Warriors left Cleveland with a 129-105 win Wednesday night, acknowledging that they no longer have a rivalry with the rebuilding Cavs.

Curry poured in a game-high 42 points, making nine 3-pointers along the way.

Steph is now fully healed after sitting out 11 games due to a strained groin.

Per the AP:

“It was historical,” Curry said. “I’ll definitely sit back on the couch in 10 or 12 years when it’s all over and think about what it was like to play here, and how high the stakes were every time we came into this building.” For Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the Golden State-Cleveland Finals, a four-act play loaded with drama and intensity, had it all. “Some of the best basketball I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kerr said before the game. “Obviously, they have a new team and so you move on. Part of me is a little nostalgic for that.” But those days are gone. “It’s not a rivalry, it’s another game,” Kerr added. “They’re trying to build something and we’re trying to continue our run for as long as we can.”

