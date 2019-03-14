‘Not Sure Stupidity Juices Anyone’: Draymond Green Dismisses Rockets’ Chatter

by March 14, 2019
2,957

The Rockets had plenty to say prior to Wednesday night’s showdown with Golden State, but according to Draymond Green, none of that “stupidity” served as motivation for the defending two-time NBA champions.

Led by DeMarcus Cousins‘ season-high 27 points, the Golden State Warriors (minus Kevin Durant) left Houston with a 106-104 “statement” win.

Boogie dismissed the never-ending drama surrounding his new team, comparing it to a soap opera his grandmother enjoyed watching on TV.

Per The AP:

“I’m sure y’all have heard of it — “As the World Turns.” She called it her stories. I used to watch it with her and every episode it was something,” he said. “That’s what this has turned into — “As the World Turns.”″

So does Cousins, who scored a season-high 27 points to help end Houston’s nine-game winning streak with a 106-104 win, want to star in the basketball version of the show?

“No I don’t,” he said. “I play basketball. I don’t look for the drama or stories or anything like that. I just want to go play basketball.”

He added eight rebounds and a season-best seven assists as Houston searched, without success, for ways to stop him. There were times the Rockets switched on defense and left much smaller players attempting to guard the 6-foot-11, 270-pound player. But big or small, Cousins didn’t care who’s was on him.

“I don’t think anybody can stop me one-on-one period,” he said. “So you can put whoever you want on me honestly.”

