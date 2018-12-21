‘We’re Not Trading Him’: Pelicans Vow to Hang on to Anthony Davis

by December 21, 2018
775

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry says New Orleans is “not trading Anthony Davis.”

With AD’s future on everyone’s mind in the NBA, Gentry continues to insist that the 25-year-old superstar will not be made available to rival teams under any circumstance.

LeBron James said this week that playing with Davis “would be amazing,” while Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly asked him to join him in Milwaukee.

Per NBA.com:

“Come to the Bucks, man,” Antetokounmpo said, smiling and shaking Davis’ hand. “Come to the Bucks.”

The two All-NBA players, cornerstones of their respective franchises, laughed. But Davis’ future whereabouts is no joke to a lot of nervous New Orleans fans, and neither is the openness with which other teams’ players can recruit the Pelicans’ meal ticket.

“We’re not trading him,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said emphatically before the game, for the umpteenth time. “I can say that to the world. We’re not gonna trade him, no matter what. That’s not an option. It doesn’t matter what anybody says or does. We’re not trading Anthony Davis.

“And they’re not trading Giannis.”

‘I Don’t Really Care’: Anthony Davis Brushes Off LeBron James’ Comments

        
