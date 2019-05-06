Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone: ‘Our Guys are Tough. We’re Resilient’

Jamal Murray (34 points), Nikola Jokic (21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) and the Nuggets shook off a quadruple-overtime loss to take Game 4 Sunday night in Portland 116-112.

Head coach Mike Malone marvelled at Murray leading all the way for Denver in the win.

CJ McCollum had 29 points and Damian Lillard added 28 for the Trail Blazers, with the series headed back to The Mile High City tied at 2-2.

The Nuggets handed the Blazers their first home playoff loss of the season to even their series at two games apiece.



