The Denver Nuggets have signed Bol Bol to a two-way, rookie contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Bol was selected with the No. 44 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Bol becomes the highest drafted rookie to sign a two-way deal since the new contract mechanism was instituted three seasons ago, although injury concerns may have played a significant role in the team’s desire to take it slow.

More to come.