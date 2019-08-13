Nuggets Sign Forward Tyler Cook To Two-Way Deal

The Denver Nuggets have signed undrafted forward Tyler Cook to a two-way contract, Matt Schubert of the Denver Post reports. Cook played three seasons at Iowa before serving with Denver’s Summer League squad in Las Vegas.

Cook will occupy one of two available two-way slots for the Nuggets, the other remaining open for Bol Bol or even recent training camp deal signee P.J. Dozier. Since Denver is one of two teams without a G League affiliate, he’ll suit up for another G League squad, affiliated with another NBA franchise.

Cook averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during his junior season in the NCAA and will look to establish himself as a potential rotation piece for the Nuggets down the line.

Although Denver’s deep forward rotation may be a tough one to crack, the franchise has had success leveraging their two-way spots into key role players. Both Torrey Craig and Monte Morris are former two-way players.