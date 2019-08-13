Nuggets Sign Forward Tyler Cook To Two-Way Deal

by August 13, 2019
137
Tyler Cook of the Iowa Hawkeyes

MOST RECENT

The Denver Nuggets have signed undrafted forward Tyler Cook to a two-way contract, Matt Schubert of the Denver Post reports. Cook played three seasons at Iowa before serving with Denver’s Summer League squad in Las Vegas.

Cook will occupy one of two available two-way slots for the Nuggets, the other remaining open for Bol Bol or even recent training camp deal signee P.J. Dozier. Since Denver is one of two teams without a G League affiliate, he’ll suit up for another G League squad, affiliated with another NBA franchise.

Cook averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during his junior season in the NCAA and will look to establish himself as a potential rotation piece for the Nuggets down the line.

Although Denver’s deep forward rotation may be a tough one to crack, the franchise has had success leveraging their two-way spots into key role players. Both Torrey Craig and Monte Morris are former two-way players.

    
You Might Also Like
Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol Expected To Sign Two-Way Deal With Nuggets

2 hours ago
481
Hassani Gravett of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Hassani Gravett Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Orlando Magic

3 hours ago
103
Alan Williams of the Phoenix Suns

Alan Williams Inks Deal With Russian Club

4 hours ago
80
Justin Patton of the Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Patton Signs With Oklahoma City Thunder

4 hours ago
733
P.J. Dozier of the Maine Red Claws

P.J. Dozier, Denver Nuggets Agree to Deal

22 hours ago
890
Michael Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Beasley Agrees To One-Year Deal With Detroit Pistons

3 days ago
3,677

TRENDING


Most Recent
Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol Expected To Sign Two-Way Deal With Nuggets

2 hours ago
481
mo'ne davis basketball softball

THE EVOLUTION: Mo’ne Davis Discusses Her Relationship with Basketball

3 hours ago
337
Hassani Gravett of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Hassani Gravett Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Orlando Magic

3 hours ago
103
Tyler Cook of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Nuggets Sign Forward Tyler Cook To Two-Way Deal

3 hours ago
137
Alan Williams of the Phoenix Suns

Alan Williams Inks Deal With Russian Club

4 hours ago
80
Justin Patton of the Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Patton Signs With Oklahoma City Thunder

4 hours ago
733