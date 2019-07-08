Nuggets To Acquire Jerami Grant In Swap With Thunder

The Denver Nuggets will acquire Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Grant will add forward depth to a Nuggets team eager to build upon a solid 2018-19 campaign.

The first-rounder headed to Oklahoma City is the sixth such asset that the Thunder have made moves for this week. General manager Sam Presti has had some difficult decisions to make this week, falling into an unplanned rebuild after star Paul George requested a trade. For George, Presti netted five future first-round picks.

The acquisition of Grant will give a deep Nuggets lineup yet another option and it will also help the cash-strapped Thunder free up additional financial flexibility. The Thunder will save $9.3 million by offloading Grant’s contract and Denver is happy to oblige considering the rotation piece they’ll be adding.

The Nuggets are able to absorb Grant’s deal into a trade exception that they’ve had since they dealt Wilson Chandler, Bobby Marks of ESPN writes.

The Thunder are, even after the Grant deal, well beyond the luxury tax, so we may see additional moves from the franchise.