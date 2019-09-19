Nuggets To Bring Tyler Zeller To Training Camp

The Nuggets are adding Tyler Zeller to their training camp roster, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Zeller, who was the No. 17 overall pick back in 2012 out of North Carolina, started last season with the Hawks before finding his way to Memphis. He played in a total of six NBA contests during the 2019-20 campaign.

The team now is slated to bring 18 players to training camp. Denver has 14 players on guaranteed contracts with P.J. Dozier as the only player not on one. The team’s pair of two-way contracts are also utilized, though Zeller isn’t eligible to sign a two-way deal due to his career experience.

The Nuggets boast one of the deepest frontcourts in the league with Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, and Mason Plumlee among those in the rotation. Denver also has Jerami Grant, Juan Hernangomez and redshirt rookie Michael Porter Jr. are candidates to steal frontcourt minutes. Should Zeller make the team, it won’t be easy for the 29-year-old to carve out a role.