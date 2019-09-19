Nuggets To Bring Tyler Zeller To Training Camp

by September 19, 2019
9
Tyler Zeller

MOST RECENT

The Nuggets are adding Tyler Zeller to their training camp roster, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Zeller, who was the No. 17 overall pick back in 2012 out of North Carolina, started last season with the Hawks before finding his way to Memphis. He played in a total of six NBA contests during the 2019-20 campaign.

The team now is slated to bring 18 players to training camp. Denver has 14 players on guaranteed contracts with P.J. Dozier as the only player not on one. The team’s pair of two-way contracts are also utilized, though Zeller isn’t eligible to sign a two-way deal due to his career experience.

The Nuggets boast one of the deepest frontcourts in the league with Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, and Mason Plumlee among those in the rotation. Denver also has Jerami Grant, Juan Hernangomez and redshirt rookie Michael Porter Jr. are candidates to steal frontcourt minutes. Should Zeller make the team, it won’t be easy for the 29-year-old to carve out a role.

  
You Might Also Like
Otto Porter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 hour ago
369

Montverde Academy RELOADED! Cade Cunningham & Scottie Barnes Team Up! 🥶

3 hours ago
34
lboogz slam summer classic

LBOOGZ FLOWN OUT! Hanging with the BEST HS HOOPERS in NYC 🏀

4 hours ago
32

Lakers Granted Disabled Player Exception For DeMarcus Cousins

4 hours ago
448

Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne Wins WNBA MVP

5 hours ago
175

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Can Still Win the Championship Not Shooting’ Threes

16 hours ago
4,090

TRENDING


Most Recent
Tyler Zeller

Nuggets To Bring Tyler Zeller To Training Camp

11 mins ago
9
Otto Porter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 hour ago
369

Stephen Curry Wants To Make His Olympic Debut In 2020

2 hours ago
158
nick leon

THE SHOW: NYC Streetball Legend Nick Leon Stays True To His Roots 🍿

3 hours ago
79

Montverde Academy RELOADED! Cade Cunningham & Scottie Barnes Team Up! 🥶

3 hours ago
34
lboogz slam summer classic

LBOOGZ FLOWN OUT! Hanging with the BEST HS HOOPERS in NYC 🏀

4 hours ago
32