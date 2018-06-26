Oscar Robertson: White Athletes Should Speak Out on injustice

NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Roberston commends athletes for increasingly speaking out on social issues, but wonders, “where are the white athletes when this is happening?”

Roberston says injustice is “not a black athlete problem.”

Oscar Robertson seeks more white athlete activism. https://t.co/QOatPxt8ng — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 26, 2018

The 79-year-old received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on Monday night.

Per the AP: