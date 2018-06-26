Oscar Robertson: White Athletes Should Speak Out on injustice

NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Roberston commends athletes for increasingly speaking out on social issues, but wonders, “where are the white athletes when this is happening?”
Roberston says injustice is “not a black athlete problem.”
Oscar Robertson seeks more white athlete activism. https://t.co/QOatPxt8ng
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 26, 2018
The 79-year-old received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on Monday night.
Per the AP:
“But the only thing that really bothers me is where are the white athletes when this is happening?” he said backstage. “This is not a black athlete problem. You see injustice in the world. It’s all around you.”
Robertson’s high school and college career was plagued by racism.
“But it seems that what we have today is a system where you don’t want players to say anything at all,” he said. “Because years ago they didn’t say anything because they couldn’t say anything. But now I hope they all, the whites and the blacks get together. Even with the football.”