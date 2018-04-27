Otto Porter Undergoes Procedure on Contused Leg

by April 27, 2018
74
otto porter procedure leg contusion

Wizards forward Otto Porter had a procedure on his contused left lower leg to address a build-up of blood, according to the Washington Post‘s Candace Buckner.

Porter will miss the rest of the Wizards’ first-round series against Toronto.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

John Wall: ‘We Love Our Chances’

1 day ago
574
mccollum cousins wizards
NBA

CJ McCollum: DeMarcus Cousins-To-Wizards A Real Possibility

2 days ago
7,169
NBA

John Wall: Drake Said Raptors Would Sweep Wizards

3 days ago
1,526
NBA

Gortat on Wall: ‘If He Plays The Right Way, He Is The Best Point Guard In NBA’

4 days ago
1,729
Bojan Bogdanovic
NBA

Post Up: Pacers, Wizards And Bucks Hold Serve At Home

7 days ago
974
NBA

John Wall Says He Was ‘Fat’ Coming into the Season

1 week ago
1,995

TRENDING


Most Recent
otto porter procedure leg contusion

Otto Porter Undergoes Procedure on Contused Leg

45 mins ago
74
indianapolis major goaltending

Mayor Issues Executive Order Outlawing Goaltending In Indianapolis

1 hour ago
413
cole anthony

Cole Anthony Averages 30 Points at Nike EYBL Session 1 🔥

2 hours ago
68
donovan mitchell karl malone record

Karl Malone Says Donovan Mitchell Will Break ‘A Whole Lot More’ of His Records

3 hours ago
547
rajon rondo playoff rondo

Rajon Rondo Says ‘Playoff Rondo’ Is a Myth

4 hours ago
679