Otto Porter Undergoes Procedure on Contused Leg

Wizards forward Otto Porter had a procedure on his contused left lower leg to address a build-up of blood, according to the Washington Post‘s Candace Buckner.
Porter will miss the rest of the Wizards’ first-round series against Toronto.
BREAKING: Otto Porter Jr. is undergoing a small procedure on his left leg today to address a build up of blood flow in the area of his contusion, the Washington Post has learned.
He is OUT for Game 6, as well as the rest of the series if it continues.
A few more details, as it's been explained to me:
Otto Porter Jr. had an MRI today and the doctor did not like seeing the build up around the contusion of his left leg.
Porter is currently having the procedure. Again, he is OUT for tonight & the series.
