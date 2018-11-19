Owner: Warriors Not Picking Sides in Kevin Durant-Draymond Green Feud

The Golden State Warriors are “not choosing anybody over anybody” in the feud between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Team owner Joe Lacob says Green was the only one suspended since he “went beyond what we felt appropriate.”

EXCLOO: #Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear about the Kevin Durant, Draymond Green drama: 'We're not choosing anybody over anybody' Read all about it… https://t.co/GJKxUO6JVA

Lacob believes the Dubs are handling this “management issue” between their two All-Stars appropriately.

Per the San Fran Chronicle:

“I’ve read and heard all the things people are talking about. That we’re choosing one person over another. We’re not choosing anybody over anybody.”

But isn’t it a risky move to suspend one of the players involved, and not both? Isn’t that choosing sides?

“It never even occurred to us. That’s not the point,” said Lacob. “The point is, whether it would be any employee, they’d have to act certain ways to be our employee. Draymond knows that he went beyond — won’t say what he did, or what he said, or anything like that — he went beyond what we felt appropriate, so it didn’t matter who it was.

“And he understands that, by the way. I’ve been texting with him, and he totally gets it. I do have a great relationship with him, and I still do.”

He seemed to love Chase Center, which will open in San Francisco next fall. I asked Lacob whether that could sway Durant’s thinking on staying with the team.

“Yeah, he said it was great. Loved it,” said Lacob. “I have no idea. He’s earned the right to be a free agent. I’ve said this a million times. He will make whatever decision is best for him. It’s our job to present (Durant) with an opportunity that we think is great to be in our organization. Of course, I’d like him to be in our organization long term. But if he wants to short term, year-by-year, which he’s done so far, that’s also fine. That’s his choice. He’s earned the right. We respect it. I think he really loves it here. And we love him.”