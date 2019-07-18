Pacers Agree To Deal With Amida Brimah

by July 18, 2019
91
Amida Brimah of the Austin Spurs

MOST RECENT

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent big man Amida Brimah, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Brimah went undrated in 2017 after a four-year career at UCONN.

Brimah has bounced around the NBA and G League over the course of the past two seasons, averaging 7.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game with the Austin Spurs.

Brimah will compete for minutes in Indiana’s frontcourt with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. It’s not currently known if Brimah’s deal with Indy comes with any guarantees.

    
