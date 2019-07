The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a three-year deal with Edmond Sumner, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The two parties were said to be considering a long-term deal when the club turned down his 2019-20 team option.

The 23-year-old played sparingly with the Pacers last season but has clearly won the affections of the organization. Sumner could see an increased role in 2019-20, although the team’s whirlwind of activity in free agency may present new hurdles.