Pacers Ink Naz Mitrou-Long To Two-Way Deal

The Indiana Pacers have signed guard Naz Mitrou-Long to a two-way contract, the team announced. The 26-year-old will split time between Indy’s big league club and their G League affiliate after two years in the Jazz’s system.

Mitrou-Long saw limited action in just 14 games for Utah last year but averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 points for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Mitrou-Long played five years of college ball at Iowa State prior to latching on in the NBA. He played summer league ball with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this summer.

Mitrou-Long will join Brian Bowen II, who also signed a two-way deal with the franchise this offseason.