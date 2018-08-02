Pacers Reportedly Ink Nate McMillan to Extension

Head coach Nate McMillan and the Indiana Pacers have come to terms on a contract extension, according to multiple published reports.

The deal will take him through the 2020-21 season.

ESPN story on Pacers coach Nate McMillan agreeing on a contract extension. https://t.co/H75d2ibm29 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2018

The 53-year-old helped lead the Pacers to a 48-34 record following the Paul George trade to OKC.

Per the Indy Star: