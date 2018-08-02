Pacers Reportedly Ink Nate McMillan to Extension

by August 02, 2018
57

Head coach Nate McMillan and the Indiana Pacers have come to terms on a contract extension, according to multiple published reports.

The deal will take him through the 2020-21 season.

The 53-year-old helped lead the Pacers to a 48-34 record following the Paul George trade to OKC.

Per the Indy Star:

McMillan, who took over in 2016 after Frank Vogel was fired, was entering the final year of his three-year deal in Indiana, where he has led the franchise to a 90-74 record with a pair of first-round playoff appearances.

Last season, however, was different. Unlike in 2017 with Paul George when they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers pushed the eventual conference champion to seven games with Victor Oladipo.

President Kevin Pritchard told IndyStar last month that the sides were talking. While he didn’t reveal much in terms of detail, he appeared positive something would get done before the regular season.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

JJ Redick: ‘I Almost Signed With Indy’

7 days ago
5,172
NBA

Lance Stephenson Sad to Leave Indiana

2 weeks ago
4,665
kyle o'quinn knicks draft
NBA

Kyle O’Quinn Turned Down Knicks To Play for More ‘than Next Year’s Draft’

3 weeks ago
4,757
NBA

Report: Tyreke Evans Agrees to One-Year Deal with Pacers

4 weeks ago
1,595
NBA

Report: Indiana Pacers Targeting Aaron Gordon

1 month ago
2,467
NBA

Victor Oladipo Makes His Recruiting Pitch to 2018 Free Agents

1 month ago
3,648
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant Says He Was a ‘Phony’ in OKC

23 mins ago
81

Pacers Reportedly Ink Nate McMillan to Extension

2 hours ago
57

Derrick Rose to Provide $400K in Tuition Through Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
221
blake griffin reacts team usa dunk video

Blake Griffin on His Team USA Dunk Video: ‘Makes Me Feel Old’ 😂

17 hours ago
2,582

🚨 SLAM Announces Initial Group of Players for First Summer Classic Game 🚨

17 hours ago
1,005