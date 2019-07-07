Pacers Sign-And-Trade For Malcolm Brogdon Now Official

by July 07, 2019
malcolm brogdon quadriceps tendon tear

Malcolm Brogdon is officially an Indiana Pacer as the Milwaukee Bucks and their divisional rival have completed his sign-and-trade.

Brogdon will begin his four-year, $85 million deal as a starter in Indiana. The Pacers watched former starting point guard Darren Collison retire this offseason, which opened a vacancy at the position.

The Pacers are sending the Bucks two picks as part of the agreement. The first-round pick going to Milwaukee is lottery-protected through the 2025 draft and then unprotected in 2026. There is also a second-round pick heading to Wisconsin, though it’s not yet clear which selection the Pacers will hand over.

     
