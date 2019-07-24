Pacers Will Sign JaKarr Sampson To One-Year Deal

July 24, 2019
153

MOST RECENT

The Pacers have come to an agreement with JaKarr Sampson on a one-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. It will be a minimum salary arrangement.

Sampson has played in 173 NBA contests with the majority of his games coming during his first two seasons in the league. Sampson was part of The Process in Philadelphia, playing in 121 games for the franchise over the course of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns before the organization traded him to the Nuggets. The small forward has spent time in the G League and has seen action for the Bulls and Kings in addition to aforementioned teams since coming into the league out of St. John’s University.

The Pacers now have 18 players coming to training camp. Teams are allowed a maximum of 20.

  
