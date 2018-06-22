Pat Riley: Miami Not Shopping Hassan Whiteside

by June 22, 2018
925

Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley told reporters Thursday night that Miami isn’t shopping center Hassan Whiteside.

Despite rumors to the contrary, and the big man’s frustration with his diminished role, Riley says Whiteside isn’t going anywhere for now.

Riley pushed Whiteside and head coach Erik Spoelstra to settle their differences at season’s end.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

Having spoken at season’s end of the need for an intervention between Whiteside and coach Erik Spoelstra, Riley said it is time to move on.

“Any time you lose in the first round, there’s a lot of emotion,” Riley said. “Whatever happened then was two months ago. You move on and you make the best of it. I think that’s where we are right now.”

He said Whiteside has not been offered in trades.

“I expect a lot of out Hassan, contrary to what people might think about us trading him,” he said. “We haven’t offered him to anybody, really, to be honest with you. So you go through an emotional period with a player and you deal with it and you come back and you work things out.”

