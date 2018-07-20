Patrick Beverley: ‘I’m Real Anti-Warriors’

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley doesn’t mince words when it comes to his “anti-Warriors” bias.
Beverley says he will always root against Golden State, even when just watching games on TV.
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Patrick Beverley on leaving the Rockets, his Warriors hatred and learning from James Harden https://t.co/fH7mprbxMu
— Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) July 18, 2018
The 30-year-old is coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, and hopes to lead the Clips back to the postseason in 2018-19.
Per the Houston Chronicle:
What are some of your goals this upcoming season with the Clippers?
Beverley: “To make the playoffs. That’s the only goal.”
If the Rockets and Warriors meet again in the Western Conference Finals next season, who do you think will win?
Beverley: “Rockets. I’m real anti-Warriors. You could name anybody (against the Warriors), I’d probably say the other team.”