Patrick Patterson Agrees To Deal With Los Angeles Clippers

by August 15, 2019
27
Patrick Patterson of the Oklahoma City Thunder

MOST RECENT

Recently bought out forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 30-year-old had been linked to the franchise weeks prior.

Patterson was bought out by the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month after it became clear that the contending team had pivoted into a rebuild. Patterson will now join former OKC teammate Paul George with the Clippers.

Patterson wasn’t used as heavily with the Thunder as he was previously with the Raptors but still holds value as an affordable perimeter shooter with experience.

    
You Might Also Like

SLAM Partners with the Illawarra Hawks, LaMelo Ball’s New Team

3 hours ago
106

Terry Rozier Says He Had No Rift With Kyrie Irving

3 hours ago
170
Zhou Qi of the Houston Rockets

Former Rockets Center Zhou Qi Signs Contract In China

8 hours ago
1,576

Draymond Green: Talk of Warriors Missing Playoffs ‘Crazy to Me’

10 hours ago
576

The Terry Rozier Ripple Effect Of The 2019 Offseason

19 hours ago
1,290

Jaylen Brown: ‘Do You Think We’re as Good as the 1986 Celtics Team?’

23 hours ago
5,352

TRENDING


Most Recent
Patrick Patterson of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Patrick Patterson Agrees To Deal With Los Angeles Clippers

7 mins ago
27

SLAM Partners with the Illawarra Hawks, LaMelo Ball’s New Team

3 hours ago
106

Terry Rozier Says He Had No Rift With Kyrie Irving

3 hours ago
170
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Torn ACL

6 hours ago
3,941
Zhou Qi of the Houston Rockets

Former Rockets Center Zhou Qi Signs Contract In China

8 hours ago
1,576

Draymond Green: Talk of Warriors Missing Playoffs ‘Crazy to Me’

10 hours ago
576