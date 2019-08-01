Patrick Patterson, Thunder Agree To Buyout

by August 01, 2019
240
Patrick Patterson of the Oklahoma City Thunder

MOST RECENT

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a buyout with veteran forward Patrick Patterson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. When the 30-year-old officially clears waivers he’s expected to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Patterson spent the past two years with the Thunder but never found a spot in the rotation quite like he did with the Toronto Raptors previously. He’ll now look to open the floor for a revamped Clippers team that figures to contend for the 2020 NBA championship.

Patterson initially picked up his 2019-20 player option worth $5.7 million but the Thunder have pivoted from a contender to a rebuilding team over the course of the offseason.

     
You Might Also Like
Lance Stephenson of the Los Angeles Lakers

Lance Stephenson Agrees To $4 Million Deal In China

5 hours ago
572
Yante Maten of the Miami Heat

Miami Waives Yante Maten Ahead Of Guarantee Date

5 hours ago
178

NBA G League Team Status Tracker

15 hours ago
379
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

Rockets Waive Center Deyonta Davis

17 hours ago
1,618
Marko Guduric of Fenerbahce

Grizzlies Sign Marko Guduric To Two-Year Deal

20 hours ago
364
Thomas Welsh of the Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Part Ways With Thomas Welsh

22 hours ago
2,125

TRENDING


Most Recent
Patrick Patterson of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Patrick Patterson, Thunder Agree To Buyout

1 hour ago
240
Lance Stephenson of the Los Angeles Lakers

Lance Stephenson Agrees To $4 Million Deal In China

5 hours ago
572
Yante Maten of the Miami Heat

Miami Waives Yante Maten Ahead Of Guarantee Date

5 hours ago
178

NBA G League Team Status Tracker

15 hours ago
379
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

Rockets Waive Center Deyonta Davis

17 hours ago
1,618

#NYvsNY Week 5 Recap

19 hours ago
177