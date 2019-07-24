Pau Gasol Agrees To Deal With Portland Trail Blazers

by July 24, 2019
179
Pau Gasol of the Milwaukee Bucks

MOST RECENT

The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran big man Pau Gasol, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Spaniard will earn the $2.6 million veteran’s minimum.

Gasol will join a suddenly deep Blazers front court that already includes Jusuf Nurkic, Hassan Whiteside and Zach Collins.

Gasol, who turned 39 this summer, started last season with the Spurs but after agreeing to a buyout with San Antonio, he latched on with the Bucks. He missed Milwaukee’s postseason run as he was recovering from foot surgery. The big man is expected to be healthy enough to participate in training camp.

    
