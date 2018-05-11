Gasol: ‘Arguing on Becky Hammon’s Behalf Would Feel Patronizing’

by May 11, 2018
becky hammon pau gasol

Pau Gasol says arguing Spurs assistant Becky Hammon‘s qualifications to be an NBA head coach “would feel patronizing.”

In an article for the Players’ Tribune, Gasol wrote that Hammon’s credentials speak for themselves.

But if you think I’m writing this to argue why Becky is qualified to be an NBA head coach … well, you’re mistaken.

That part is obvious: One, she was an accomplished player — with an elite point guard’s mind for the game. And two, she has been a successful assistant for arguably the greatest coach in the game. What more do you need?

But like I said — I’m not here to make that argument. Arguing on Coach Hammon’s behalf would feel patronizing.

To me, it would be strange if NBA teams were not interested in her as a head coach.

