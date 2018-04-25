Pau Gasol: I’m Planning To Play At Least 3-4 More Years

After the Spurs were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday night, 37-year-old forward Pau Gasol told reporters he has no retirement plans.

In fact, the veteran said he has “plenty of gas in the tank” and intends to play at least another 3-4 years, via Trend Basket:

Gasol, a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, averaged 10.1 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game this season.

He is hoping to have a greater opportunity and produce even more in the seasons ahead.

