Paul Allen, Blazers Owner and Microsoft Co-Founder, Dead at 65

Paul Allen, owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and a co-founder of Microsoft, died Monday at the age of 65.
We miss you.
We thank you.
We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R
— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018
Allen also owned the Seattle Seahawks.
He died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement today regarding the passing of Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/cXHQiUqnjQ
— NBA (@NBA) October 15, 2018
Per the AP:
Two weeks ago, Allen announced that the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that he was treated for in 2009 had returned and he planned to fight it aggressively.
“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level,” Allen’s sister Jody Allen said in a statement. “Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” she added.
In 1988 at 35, he bought the Portland Trail Blazers professional basketball team. He told The Associated Press that “for a true fan of the game, this is a dream come true.”