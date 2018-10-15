Paul Allen, Blazers Owner and Microsoft Co-Founder, Dead at 65

Paul Allen, owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and a co-founder of Microsoft, died Monday at the age of 65.

We miss you.

We thank you.

We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018

Allen also owned the Seattle Seahawks.

He died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement today regarding the passing of Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/cXHQiUqnjQ — NBA (@NBA) October 15, 2018

Per the AP: