Paul George Agrees to $137 Million Contract with Oklahoma City Thunder ⚡️

Paul George is headed back to Oklahoma City. The 28 year old has agreed to a four-year contract worth $137 million.
Paul George has agreed to a four-year, $137M max contract with the Thunder, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018
George confirmed the deal at a party hosted by Russell Westbrook in OKC.
Paul George: "I'm here to stay." (via @GabeIkard) pic.twitter.com/G8ZdJN6iT9
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 1, 2018
George played last season with the Thunder, averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game.