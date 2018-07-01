Paul George Agrees to $137 Million Contract with Oklahoma City Thunder ⚡️

Paul George is headed back to Oklahoma City. The 28 year old has agreed to a four-year contract worth $137 million.

Paul George has agreed to a four-year, $137M max contract with the Thunder, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

George confirmed the deal at a party hosted by Russell Westbrook in OKC.

George played last season with the Thunder, averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game.