Paul George Agrees to $137 Million Contract with Oklahoma City Thunder ⚡️

by July 01, 2018
585
Paul George

Paul George is headed back to Oklahoma City. The 28 year old has agreed to a four-year contract worth $137 million.

George confirmed the deal at a party hosted by Russell Westbrook in OKC.

George played last season with the Thunder, averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

 
