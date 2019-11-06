Paul George, Clippers Focused On Next Week Return

by November 06, 2019
1
Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers

MOST RECENT

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are focusing on a potential return as early as next week, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports. The All-Star forward is eyeing the team’s back-to-back on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 for his season debut.

George, who has spent the offseason recovering from a pair of shoulder surgeries, is likely to choose one of the back-to-back contests to don the Clippers’ jersey for the first time since he was acquired in a trade over the summer.

Although the Clippers have looked every bit a dominant force even without George in the lineup, the 5-2 squad will welcome the addition of yet another elite-caliber two-way player to the lineup.

The mid-November return date falls in line with what George and the Clippers had been bracing for.

   
You Might Also Like

#WashedKing: LeBron James Notches Third Straight Triple-Double

5 hours ago
227

Jimmy Butler ‘Willing to Play One-on-One’ vs Lance Stephenson

5 hours ago
1,060

Daryl Morey: Rockets Could Have the ‘Best Offense Ever Put on the Floor’

5 hours ago
299

PJ Washington Talks Opening Night, NBA Life & More

21 hours ago
589
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young To Return From Ankle Injury

22 hours ago
685

Spalding Partners With Lillard and DeRozan on ‘Holiday Slam’ Shopping Event

1 day ago
617

TRENDING


Most Recent
Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George, Clippers Focused On Next Week Return

1 min ago

#WashedKing: LeBron James Notches Third Straight Triple-Double

5 hours ago
227

Jimmy Butler ‘Willing to Play One-on-One’ vs Lance Stephenson

5 hours ago
1,060

Daryl Morey: Rockets Could Have the ‘Best Offense Ever Put on the Floor’

5 hours ago
299

Post Up: LeBron’s Triple-Double Leads Lakers to 6th Straight Win

12 hours ago
931

PJ Washington Talks Opening Night, NBA Life & More

21 hours ago
589