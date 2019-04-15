Paul George: ‘Four Days Ago I Couldn’t Even Lift My Shoulder’

Paul George told reporters Sunday night that he could not lift his sore right shoulder “four days ago.”
George shot 8-of-24, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 104-99 Game 1 win against the visiting OKC Thunder.
Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with a game-high 30 points, and overcame a 24-10-10 triple-double from Russell Westbrook.
Per The Oklahoman:
“Four days ago I couldn’t even lift my shoulder,” George said after the Thunder’s 104-99 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series. “Fast-forward to today, it was the first day I shot the ball.
“With me, it’s just rhythm.”
George’s slump wasn’t because the Blazers were locking down the 3-point line, and Portland was honest enough to admit it.
“I don’t think it was really anything we did,” Blazers guard Damian Lillard said. “It was actually one of the things we need to do a better job of going into the second game.”
“I think we gave him too many open three looks, and that’s going to be a concern going into Game 2,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.