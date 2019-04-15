Paul George: ‘Four Days Ago I Couldn’t Even Lift My Shoulder’

Paul George told reporters Sunday night that he could not lift his sore right shoulder “four days ago.”

George shot 8-of-24, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 104-99 Game 1 win against the visiting OKC Thunder.

Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with a game-high 30 points, and overcame a 24-10-10 triple-double from Russell Westbrook.

Paul George rhythm at the center of #Thunder's 3-point woes in 104-99 loss to Trail Blazers (via @ErikHorneOK) https://t.co/3SXoXK0UmI pic.twitter.com/UmQZQRetxu — NewsOKThunder (@NewsOKThunder) April 15, 2019

Per The Oklahoman: