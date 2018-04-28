George: ‘I Would Love To Remain A Thunder, But That’s What The Summer Is For’

by April 28, 2018
557

Paul George may have played his last game as a member of the Thunder on Friday night – a 96-91 loss to the Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The All-Star forward will hit free agency this summer, and reporters wasted no time questioning his prospects of re-signing with OKC:

“It was an amazing season. Really a learning experience – playing off Russ, playing off Melo, Stevo, seeing what potential is like having Dre out there. It was great. There was a lot to be happy about: the fans, the city, the organization. Everything has been unbelievable. It’s too soon. I would love to remain a Thunder, but that’s what this summer is for, so we’ll address that in the summer.”

George averaged 21.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

RELATED
Report: Lakers Still Targeting LeBron James, Paul George In Free Agency

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Russell Westbrook: Jazz Fans ‘Say Disrespectful, Vulgar Things’ To The Players

3 hours ago
468
NBA

Donovan Mitchell To Thunder Fan After Game 5: ‘We’ll See Y’all Next Year’

2 days ago
3,367
NBA

Russell Westbrook: ‘It Was Win or Go Home’

2 days ago
950
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Beat The Pacers At The Buzzer And Russ Led A Huge Comeback

3 days ago
1,493
Russell Westbrook
NBA

Russell Westbrook Fined For Game 4 Altercation With Rudy Gobert, Won’t Be Suspended

4 days ago
1,727
NBA

NBA Reviewing Whether Russell Westbrook Should Be Suspended For Game 5

4 days ago
6,532

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James Watches Bronny Put In Work In 30-Point Win 🔥

25 mins ago
235

Magic Johnson Discusses Iconic Moments On The Legends Of Sport Podcast

1 hour ago
52

John Wall Puts Onus On Front Office To Make Wizards A More Complete Team

2 hours ago
613

George: ‘I Would Love To Remain A Thunder, But That’s What The Summer Is For’

2 hours ago
557

Russell Westbrook: Jazz Fans ‘Say Disrespectful, Vulgar Things’ To The Players

3 hours ago
468