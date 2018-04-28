George: ‘I Would Love To Remain A Thunder, But That’s What The Summer Is For’

Paul George may have played his last game as a member of the Thunder on Friday night – a 96-91 loss to the Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The All-Star forward will hit free agency this summer, and reporters wasted no time questioning his prospects of re-signing with OKC:

“It was an amazing season. Really a learning experience – playing off Russ, playing off Melo, Stevo, seeing what potential is like having Dre out there. It was great. There was a lot to be happy about: the fans, the city, the organization. Everything has been unbelievable. It’s too soon. I would love to remain a Thunder, but that’s what this summer is for, so we’ll address that in the summer.”

George averaged 21.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

