Paul George: OKC Took ‘Awesome Gamble’ on Him

Paul George commends the Thunder for the “awesome gamble” they took by signing him to a four-year, $137 million contract this summer.

PG says he was especially motivated by the team’s disappointing finish last season.

The All-Star forward says despite the temptation to play for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, it made the most sense to re-up with OKC.

“It was an awesome gamble. They went all-in and went blackjack,” George said after USA Basketball’s minicamp practice Thursday. So why didn’t George give the Lakers a meeting in free agency? “It was absolutely tempting,” George said. “Honestly, I wanted to come back home. But again, I got traded to Oklahoma. Loved the situation. Loved where I was at. I decided to stick around a little longer. … “I just wanted my free agency to be over with. In my heart, I felt great about Oklahoma and I wasn’t going to prolong it if I felt good about it already.”

