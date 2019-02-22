Paul George Spoke to Nike After Zion Williamson’s Knee Injury

by February 22, 2019
601

Paul George reached out to his Swoosh reps after Zion Williamson‘s Nike PG 2.5 sneaker exploded 36 seconds into Wednesday night’s Duke-UNC tilt.

George says his “only concern is for Zion.”

Williamson is projected to be the top pick in this summer’s NBA draft. The 18-year-old suffered a Grade 1 right knee sprain and was listed as day-to-day.

Per The Oklahoman:

“My only concern is for Zion, honestly,” George said after Thunder practice Thursday. “People were making a big deal about the shoe when everything should have been about Zion, his injury. That was the only thing I was concerned about was how bad it was and hopeful it wasn’t something that was too bad and it was something that he could come back from.”

Last season, the Nike PG 1 was the most-worn shoe in the NBA out of 11 active players’ signature shoe lines, according to ESPN.

“I take pride in (my shoe line),” George said. “My shoe has been a successful shoe not only in college but in the NBA. A lot of people been in it, a lot of people been wearing them, so I don’t necessarily know. But it’s never happened to my knowledge before, so that’s tough.”

George dealt with minor injuries in college but suffered his most severe injury, an open fracture of his tibia and fibula, while with Team USA in 2014.

“Honestly, injuries are a part of the game,” George said. “That’s getting a little too much into business stuff. He went to college to play basketball, to win a championship ultimately.”

Related DeMarcus Cousins: ‘Knowing What I Know Now, College Basketball is Bullshit’

 
You Might Also Like

James Harden: ‘I’m Not Worried About MVP’

2 days ago
3,799
NBA

Alvin Gentry Calls the Anthony Davis Saga a ‘Dumpster Fire’

1 week ago
3,706
NBA

Report: Markieff Morris Agrees to Sign with Thunder

1 week ago
1,547
NBA

Russell Westbrook: ‘I’ve Been Blessed With the Talent to Not Give a F**k’

1 week ago
3,290
NBA

‘He’s on Another Level’: Damian Lillard Says Paul George is the MVP

1 week ago
7,006
NBA

Michael Jordan: 6 Rings ‘Harder’ Than Streaks By James Harden and Russell Westbrook

1 week ago
6,653

TRENDING


Most Recent

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Would Not Talk About Free Agency’

3 hours ago
163

‘Everything’s Become Real Cute’: Marcus Smart Says the NBA Lacks Physicality

3 hours ago
128

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Anthony Davis Saga ‘Mirrors’ Trade Request from Milwaukee

3 hours ago
160

‘I’d Bet My House on it’: Buddy Hield Says Kings Will Make the Playoffs

3 hours ago
79

Anthony Davis to Play for the Pelicans With Reduced Minutes

3 hours ago
70