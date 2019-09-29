Paul George Targeting November For His Clippers Debut

Paul George is still recovering from the surgeries he had on each of shoulders this offseason and it’s not clear when his debut for the Clippers will occur.

George said he has ” a little ways to go” in his rehab but he is where he wants to be “right now at this point” in his recovery, as he told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com. The 29-year-old underwent right rotator cuff surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder back in May and had minor surgery to repair a tear in his left shoulder back in June.

George won’t play in the Clippers’ preseason games and will miss games to begin the regular season. “As of now, I’ll be out of October fully, but who knows? We’ll see. In the November range is our target date,” he said. Los Angeles has six regular games before the calendar turns to November.