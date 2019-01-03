Paul George Torches the Lakers After Being Booed in L.A.

Paul George shook off loud booing Wednesday night in Los Angeles to drop 37 points in a 107-100 win.

Laker fans, still angry over George snubbing them and re-signing in OKC last summer, showered the All-Star forward with vitriol.

Staples Center just booed Paul George as loud as I've heard them boo anyone. pic.twitter.com/mhYr0UDoNJ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 3, 2019

PG overcame early foul trouble to lead the way for the Thunder.

Paul George rebounds to lift #Thunder to 107-100 win over the Lakers (via @maddie_m_lee) https://t.co/1aKLBjN3AS — NewsOKThunder (@NewsOKThunder) January 3, 2019

Per The Oklahoman:

Things had not been going well for George overall in the first quarter. He had made just two of his six shots, none of his 3-point attempts. He was clearly frustrated, clapping angrily after a layup arced over the rim. And every time he touched the ball the Lakers fans booed, making their displeasure known that he had stayed in Oklahoma City after being expected to leave for L.A. in free agency. “The booing wasn’t going to throw me off my game,” George said. “I’ve been playing basketball for a really long time and a little booing and a little noise was not going to make me forget how to play basketball.” [Russell] Westbrook finished the night 3-of-20 from the field – but still finished the night with a triple-double (14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists).

