Update #1, May 7, 2019:A Thunder press release adds that George had the procedure to repair a partial thickness supraspinatus tendon tear at the Kerlen-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George underwent a pair of surgeries, one on each shoulder, and could be sidelined through the start of training camp next preseason, Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young of ESPN write.

George struggled with multiple shoulder issues since at least February 26 and had a procedure to repair a partially torn tendon in his right arm today. He will also have an operation to fix a small tear in his left labrum this offseason.

George most recently aggravated his right shoulder injury in the final week of the regular season and was reportedly unable to lift up his arm prior to the team’s regular season finale in April.

George had been relatively healthy the past few seasons, at least since the catastrophic knee injury that cost him the bulk of the 2014-15 campaign, but he struggled to shake the shoulder woes after late February.

George initially missed three games with his right shoulder at the time but promptly injured his left shoulder upon his return in early March.

The Thunder will give a timetable for George’s recovery in preseason.