Paul George: ‘We’ve Got the Chemistry’ to Contend

by September 25, 2018
379

Paul George “absolutely” believes the Thunder can compete for an NBA title this season.

George says OKC has the chemistry to reach the next level.

PG inked a four, $137 max contract extension this summer.

Per ESPN:

“Absolutely,” Paul George told ESPN when asked if the Thunder are built to contend. “We’ve got the chemistry. Me being around these guys going on about to be two years now, there’s an expectation and a level we know we need to play at. I think the consistency part you’ll see with us now being able to play well against the sub-.500 teams. But I definitely think this team has a chance. The reason why I signed back here is because I believed in it. And everybody in here believes. It’s on us, we’ve got our work cut out and it’s not going to be easy, but we’re up for it.”

Both George and [Russell] Westbrook talked about improving chemistry and how a second season together will greatly benefit the way they play off each other. Also, with the addition of Dennis Schroder and subtraction of [Carmelo] Anthony, the Thunder aim to play with a stronger, more tangible identity this season, embracing more speed and tempo in their style.

“It’s a loss in some ways with what Melo brought,” George said. “But we’re a different team. We’ve added some things, we should be a lot faster, a lot quicker.”

