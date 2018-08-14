Paul Pierce: Boston Can Win a Title ‘This Year’ With Sacrifice

Paul Pierce thinks the Boston Celtics can win the NBA title “this year” if they’re willing to sacrifice for one another.

Pierce says “the talent is definitely there.”

I talked to @paulpierce34 about the Celtics' championship ambitions this season, Kyrie Irving's contract situation, and what he'd tell the team before Game 7 with a trip to the Finals on the line. https://t.co/F7t4XTB7We pic.twitter.com/jQ7V2SlHVk — Mark Dunphy (@m_b_dunphy) August 13, 2018

The Truth adds that Kyrie Irving‘s looming free agency won’t be a distraction for the C’s.

Per the Boston Globe:

“You have to sacrifice if you are truly committed to trying to win a championship,” he said. “They’re going to win a lot of games, but unless they sacrifice — because we know they’re going to be better than probably what their numbers show — if they can sacrifice they’ll win a championship this year. Because the talent is definitely there.” However, Pierce doesn’t think the point guard’s uncertain contract status will affect Irving or the locker room. “Kyrie is a competitor,” he said. “He’s won a championship. He knows — if they win again he’ll get whatever contract he wants. He’s an extraordinary talent and he knows that winning trumps everything. If you win, everybody wins.”

