Paul Pierce: ‘There Is No Loyalty to a Franchise Anymore’

Paul Pierce, when asked if Kyrie Irving will re-up in Boston as a free agent next summer, said “there is no loyalty to a franchise anymore.”

Pierce doesn’t envision any modern player sticking with a single NBA team for a very long stretch.

.@BostonSportsBSJ: Q&A: Paul Pierce dishes on Jayson Tatum, LeBron to LA, Kyrie’s future and loyalty in today’s NBA https://t.co/Ip2WOZ4bfs pic.twitter.com/VZf5kfvBwh — BostonSportsJournal (@BostonSportsBSJ) August 14, 2018

The Truth, however, does believe Kyrie can lead the Celtics back to the promised land.

Per the Boston Sports Journal (via NESN):

Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb recently asked Pierce whether he thought Irving really would leave the young, loaded Celtics, and Pierce’s answer wasn’t exactly reassuring. “You know what? It’s hard to really get a read on the players these days. There are so many changes being made,” Pierce told Robb. “Who would have expected Kevin Durant to go to the Warriors? (DeMarcus) Cousins to the Warriors? LeBron (James) to Miami a few years ago? Players are just showing that they have the control and the power to do what they want. “There is no loyalty to a franchise anymore. You are not going to see a player stay with one franchise for 10-15 years. That’s the generation we live in. You have to brace for it. Guys want to play with certain teams, they want to play with certain guys they know, their friends. They’re showing they have the power.”

